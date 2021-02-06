On Thursday, February 4, journalist Verónica Linares shared on Instagram a photograph taken during one of the most difficult moments of her life as a mother.

In his publication, the figure from América Televisión said that the image, which shows his entire family smiling, was actually taken six years ago, when they traveled to North America for their eldest son to undergo surgery.

“2015 on a trip to the United States to do a first operation,” he wrote Veronica Linares, hinting at the possibility that your child will enter the operating room more than once.

However, the journalist and host of América Noticias did not reveal the cause of her son’s poor health. “That it got? It’s a long story, “he said.

In the same way, and to avoid causing concern among her followers on Instagram, Verónica Linares indicated that that dark episode was left behind.

“The good thing is that everything has already happened. Someday I will tell you, ”he said.

Finally, the host of the morning paper América Noticias thanked her cousin Alejandra Dunphy for the support she provided during that period.

As it is remembered, Verónica Linares is the mother of two children born in 2013 and 2020, the fruit of her love with the lawyer Alfredo Rivero – Nieto.

4.2.2021 | Post by Verónica Linares talking about her son’s health. Photo: Verónica Linares / Instagram

Verónica Linares reveals that she overcame anxiety

Verónicas Linares said that, a few years ago, she suffered from anxiety and sought professional help to overcome the disease.

“Sometimes it sounds very strong and you say: ‘No, but why do I need it’, but it is the psychiatrist who can medicate you. I have suffered from anxiety a few years ago, it caused me a reflux and of course, the medical indication was a pill to relax and you get scared, but hey, you have to listen to the doctor, “he said.

Verónica Linares, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.