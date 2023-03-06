the journalist Veronica Linareswho maintains a close relationship with Federico Salazar, told secrets about him in “Send whoever is in charge.”

Veronica Linares He reaffirmed his friendship with Federico Salazar during his visit in “Send whoever is in charge.” In the talk with María Pía Copello and “Carlota”, she surprised him with his revelations about his partner in conducting “América noticias: morning edition”. The press woman gave details of her relationship with Katia Condos’ husband and has shown how much she loves him. “He wakes me up, he calls me on the phone“He told the talk with the midday program.

“When Federico was with COVID-19, Katia and I have a close relationship: We were both extremely worried about him. She, well, imagine, but I also because she is my partner, schoolmate, “said the communicator.

Katia Condos denies being jealous of Verónica Linares

Katia Condos She assures that she is not uncomfortable with the friendship of Federico Salazar, her husband, with Verónica Linares. She points out that she fosters this friendship bond and trusts her partner. “They have a friendship that I love. They are going to eat pork rinds at least once,” said the actress in statements to América TV.

“I say (to Federico): ‘How is your second wife?’