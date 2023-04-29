Veronica Linares He made a live through his official Instagram account after marrying Alfredo Rivero this Friday, April 28, in the Nuestra Señora de la Reconciliación parish, located in the La Molina district. In that broadcast, the host of “America news: first edition” revealed that she will not have a party to celebrate her wedding. In this regard, the TV presenter told the reasons why she made this decision.

According to statements by linares, She chose not to celebrate her wedding because she felt more comfortable, she wanted to pamper herself with her husband and, above all, because she wanted to use the money she would spend on the party for an exclusive photo session at the Westin hotel facilities.

