The driver Veronica Linares He gave an interview for Carlos Carlín’s YouTube program, in which he revealed little-known details about the singer.

Veronica Linares She joined as one of the guests in the interviews broadcast on Carlos Carlín’s YouTube channel. In the midst of the interesting conversation, the journalist herself confessed to having rejected GianMarco. She said that she could not interview him when he was on his trip to the United States due to lack of time. There are two reasons: first, she had an award pending to which she had been summoned; and second, she had to do another important interview with a Peruvian whose daughter was in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the driver He assured that the interpreter, every time he sees her, always remembers the peculiar anecdote, but he takes it with humor. “Yes, I played him, but I didn’t play him like him, but as a character,” said Linares between laughs