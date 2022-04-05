Veronica Linares He drew attention again for his strong statements about everything that happened in the protests of the carrier strike that has been going on for almost a week. The journalist also attacked the president for unexpectedly announcing the curfew.

Verónica Linares to Pedro Castillo: “What did the President intend?”

During the early hours of Tuesday, April 5, Verónica Linares reflected on the images in which many citizens were seen trying to find some means of transportation to get around and carry out their daily activities.

“Look at the number of people who have to go to work and have no way to get around. This situation is not understood. What did the president intend that was going to happen? People cannot stop for a day, we have already seen it in 2020, and now the economic situation is in 2020″, he commented at first.

Later, his colleague Federico Salazar supported what the journalist said: “Precisely, the claims are mainly for an economic issue of the people, the basic basket. That is the key point, people are not enough. Now they cut off their hands to work.”

Likewise, the driver did not hesitate to send a message, brief but forceful, to Pedro Castillo and asked that the president be notified of what is happening in the streets after he gave an unexpected message to the nation.

“It really is inexplicable and we understand the discomfort, the indignation of the people who have left. People have gone to work. This is the curfew, Mr. President… Oh, it’s true that you don’t see news, so someone tell you, ”he concluded.

Other journalists also reacted to the curfew

Through social networks, a group of journalists complained about the curfew imposed by Castillo and called for his resignation. One of them was Juliana Oxenford: “The absolute ineptitude even to issue a message that should have been given before the crisis began. What the president has done, the only thing he is going to achieve is to make things worse… (At 1:37 am) In 23 minutes, the curfew begins. Come on president, you can, resign now!”

Similarly, Jaime Chincha he suggested to Castillo that he cede his power to Dina Boluarte before it is withdrawn. “In these dark hours that the country is experiencing, what you must evaluate, honestly, is to resign from the presidency. Transfer power to Dina Boluarte and withdraw before Peru becomes a powder keg. The street is doing what the political class is not capable of doing,” he wrote.

For its part, Rosa Maria Palacios, true to his style, assured that the people who surround the president seek to remove him from his post: “Castillo, by locking up 10 million people, denying them the right to work, without any real cause, has put himself in a situation of absolute vulnerability. It only remains to suspect that his entourage seeks to overthrow him. They couldn’t have given worse advice.”