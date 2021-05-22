After América TV reported that Federico Salazar tested positive for the coronavirus, the journalist spoke about his health and the situation of his colleagues Verónica Linares and Mávila Huertas.

“Salazar Bustamante is stable, serving the quarantine in his home. For this reason, it will be fifteen days away from the conduction of First Edition and Fourth Power “, was the announcement of the television company on its website.

“It is true (that he has coronavirus). I’m fine in everything, “said the journalist for a local media. Let us remember that Federico Salazar hosts the morning newscast with Verónica Linares, while the Sunday program Cuarto Poder hosts it with Mávila Huertas.

The communicator confirmed that his colleagues also underwent the COVID-19 test. “They already took the test today and are waiting for the results,” he said. So far, none of them have disclosed their diagnosis.

Regarding members of his family such as his wife, he Actress Katia Condos, and her children, Federico Salazar clarified: “We have not done their tests yet , we are waiting for the indicated days “

During this week, Verónica Linares and Federico Salazar celebrated the 28th anniversary of the First Edition newscast. They have both shown to have a good friendship over the years.

“Federico, cute friend, happy anniversary! First Edition turned 28 and 18 of them we have been driving together, so we also celebrate our beautiful friendship. I love you very much, “wrote the journalist on Instagram.

