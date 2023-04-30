Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivero They were married last Friday, April 28, in an intimate ceremony that took place in the Nuestra Señora de la Reconciliación parish located in the La Molina district. The evening was accompanied by great friends from the world of entertainment as well as her family and fellow journalists. Among the best known public figures were Federico Salazar, Rebeca Escribns, Valeria Piazza, Carla Tello and Alvina Ruiz.

Many of the journalist’s followers were looking forward to seeing her first dance as a married couple, accompanied by the father of her son and continue LIVE the details of the party celebrating your marriage; However, Verónica Linares made a live broadcast through Instagram to tell details of her religious marriage and reveal that he would not have a treat as expected.

Why did Verónica Linares decide not to celebrate her marriage with a party?

When asked about the reason why she decided not to commemorate her union with Alfredo Rivero with a big party, the host of “América noticias: primera edición” said that she chose not to organize a celebration because it was a decision that made her feel more comfortable as well as your partner.

Instead, he spent the money from the party on an exclusive photo session in none other than the presidential suites of the Westin hotel in San Isidro. In addition, he explained that he will take a well-deserved break from the newscast that he leads on América TV because he will go on his honeymoon to Miami with Alfredo Rivero.

Verónica Linares and Alfredo Rivero ate hamburgers after their wedding

Minutes later, the press woman revealed a fact that caught the attention of her social media community and generated more than one laugh. Verónica said that, after their wedding ceremony was over, she and Alfredo Rivero were starving, so the first thing they would do when they left the parish where they consummated their love would be to eat hamburgers.

Veronica hadn’t had a bite of food for hours because she feared that her nerves would betray her and play a trick on her during the event.

Verónica Linares married the father of her children Photo: composition LR/María Pía Ponce/LR

This was the arrival at the altar of Verónica Linares at her wedding with Alfredo Rivero

The host of “América noticias: first edition” made her triumphant entry into the parish in which she married Alfredo Rivero averaged 7.30 p.m. m. of the last April 28. She got out of a black vehicle wearing her long wedding dress and it was her parents who came up to receive her. Moments later, Veronica entered the interior of the compound holding the hand of her father.

