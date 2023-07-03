Veronica Linares was invited to the program that Christopher Gianotti has on YouTube. The presenter of the América Televisión news program responded to the famous ‘burning questions’ that the influencer prepares for those who step on his set. The journalist recounted little-known details of her private life and her working life with Federico Salazar. She highlighted her professionalism and revealed each other’s temperament behind the spotlight. As is known, both have known each other for 20 years and are the main faces of “America News: First Edition”.

Federico Salazar and Verónica Linares make up one of the favorite duos on Peruvian TV. Photo: Composition by Fabrizio Oviedo/LR Capture/America TV/Broadcast

Were there problems in the duo Federico Salazar – Verónica Linares?

Verónica Linares answered the question of Christopher Gianotti about whether she ever had a fight with Federico Salazar in the time they’ve known each other. According to the journalist, she has not had strong quarrels with Katia Condos’ husband since they were friends. However, she indicated that each one has a particular character.

“Fighting, no. But it can be sometimes, suddenly, when one of the two is ‘crossed’“Said the communicator. Along these lines, he stated that his partner tends to get upset quickly. “Federico may cross faster, but not something strong,” he replied.

What secret of Federico does Verónica Linares keep?

Verónica Linares revealed one of her secrets with Federico Salazar. The two have had a strong working relationship for 20 years and, on the set of “Send whoever is in charge”, she recounted this intimate incident. “He wakes me up, he calls me on the phone,” she said.

He also stressed that Katia Condos, Salazar’s wife, is not uncomfortable with the friendship that journalists have forged. The actress mentioned that she trusts her partner. “They have a friendship that I love. They are going to eat chicharrón once at least,” she commented.

