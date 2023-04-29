They said yes! Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivero They joined their lives last April 29 in a religious dream wedding. This ceremony was attended by some figures from Peruvian television, including Rebeca Escribns, Valeria Piazza, Carla Tello, Alvina Ruiz; and his inseparable friend and driving partner, Federico Salazar, could not be missing. As expected, the guests wore their best suits on this very special night, so below we show you the outfits that these figures used to dazzle in the long-awaited marriage.

YOU CAN SEE: Federico Salazar excited about Verónica Linares’s wedding: “My eldest got married”

Rebecca Writens

The host of “América Espectáculos” Rebeca Escribens was one of the inevitable guests at the wedding of Verónica Linares with Alfredo Rivero. The actress also impressed everyone when she arrived at the ceremony with a very sober style, as she wore a black dress, tied her hair in a tail and wore subtle makeup where she highlighted her red lips.

Rebeca Escribns at the wedding of Verónica Linares. Photo: María Pía Ponce / URPI-LR

Valeria Piazza

The former beauty queen and newlywed Valeria Piazza arrived at the journalist’s wedding in an elegant and short dark green satin dress. She wore her face with makeup in warm tones and chose to wear her hair up.

Federico Salazar and Katia Condos

And as initially mentioned, Federico Salazar could not miss the wedding of his faithful friend Veronica Linares. The host of “América Noticias” attended with his wife Katia Condos to the ceremony and surprised with their looks. He wore a gray suit, while the actress was in a pompous patterned blue dress.

Verónica Linares with her friends at her wedding. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Verónica Linares reveals what she will do with her wedding dress after celebrating her marriage

Carla Tello

Regal! Carla Tello, who became her mother a few months ago, surprised by showing off her stylized silhouette in a long, tight-fitting purple dress. The journalist chose natural makeup and preferred to wear her hair loose and straight. A detail that caught her attention was the large blue earrings that she used as part of her accessories.

Carla Tello at Veronica Linares’s wedding. Photo: Instagram

Alvina Ruiz

Alvina Ruiz he appeared at the ceremony in a rather sober style. She opted for a bone-colored dress that had a large up-do on the corset part as a detail. The journalist wore her hair loose and wavy; Like other guests at the wedding, the communicator also put on makeup with natural tones.