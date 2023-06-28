Veronica Lario, her real estate business in the red. The situations of Ippocampo Srl, Il Poggio Srl and Big Bang Srl are worrying

The real estate business is not having great success Verónica Lario. The ex wife of Silvio Berlusconi in fact, he has to shell out large sums of money out of his own pocket to cover the losses of his four companies. Lario has recently completed the climb a Hippocampus Srlwhich deals with the management of gyms, with shares in her name and not in Equitagus. When he owns 61% of the company through the investment holding company, he has had to incur various expenses. Hippocampus closed the 2021 budget in the red of 172,968 euros while the balance sheet records a loss of 60 thousand euros.

“The economic results – we read on Messaggero.it – ​​are mainly linked to the start-up phase of the company to which have been added the difficulties linked to the health emergency which have conditioned enrollment in the gym”.

Hippocampus it has debts of 406 thousand euros (of which a loan of 170 thousand euros from Bpm) plus 200 thousand euros to acquire the equipment in addition to VAT, the payment of which is deferred over 4 years from the sale of the tools. “Although being able to benefit from the provisions issued by the government for the consequences of the health crisis – the papers in the hands of the Messenger still read – it is considered appropriate to cover the losses by allocating accrued losses to a specific reserve”. Equitago against 119,850 euros bore a charge of 118,214 euros.

