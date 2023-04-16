Veronica Lario after Silvio Berlusconi throws herself into fitness entrepreneurship and takes over the shares in the Ippocampo company

While the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusoni is still hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a disease related to the kidneys and lungs his ex-wife comes back to the fore in the newspapers: Miriam Bartoliniin art Verónica Lario. According to the online newspaper open the mother of the Cavaliere’s three children decided to launch herself into fitness in 2023 after acquiring control of a company, the Hippocampus Ltd, specialized in the management of gyms. Veronica-Miriam thus took over all shareholdings di Ippocampo, which was already a company connected to its entrepreneurial group through the subsidiary Equitago srl, implementing a investment from 300 thousand euros.

Specifically, according to what he writes open, Lario found “the 61% hippocampusto then also acquire the shares of the two other reference shareholders, Alessandro Antonioli (22%) and Roberto Ronchi: the operation took place by paying the 20 thousand euro of share capital at the nominal value to the three shareholders and then deducting from the credit that the itself Bartolini claimed by the company and that the three partners would otherwise have had to reimburse them. Overall, the investment is 307 thousand euros”.

A “small” and meager figure but which has all the flavor of a “bet”. The reason? According to what he explains open “the minority shareholders had already expressed their intention to leave: one for personal reasons and the other for family reasons recorded in the minutes”. The president of the company, Paul Costanzohe had stated in this regard: “Hippocampus has not yet reached economic equilibriumdoes not produce cash flows and the debt situation requires further financial interventions by the shareholders, which, at present, does not allow us to attribute the value of the sums paid as capital and financing”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

