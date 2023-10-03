During an interview, Veronica Gentili breaks her silence on the kiss with Marco Travaglio

On the occasion of an interview given to the “Corriere della Sera”, Veronica Gentili she became the protagonist of unpublished declarations regarding her private life and the new experience a Hyenaswhich will air starting tonight, Tuesday 3 October 2023.

A few months ago, Veronica Gentili ended up at the center of the gossip. It was one who made her the protagonist of a gossip photo popped up online which portrayed her together with Marco Travagliothe well-known director of “Fatto”.

In detail, the shot in question portrays the two exchanging a passionate exchange kiss In light of this, the indiscretions regarding one alleged liaison and the birth of a new couple.

In any case, to spread the denied the new face of took care of the news Hyenas. Therefore, on the occasion of ainterview released to the “Corriere della Sera”, Gentili stated:

We laughed about it. Marco is a dear friend who I regularly hang out with mutual friends. The first time photos came out suggesting a liaison between me and him dates back to a lot of years ago. By now we should be close to the golden wedding…

Veronica Gentili: the new face of “Le Iene”

It’s not all. During the conversation, ample space was also dedicated to new experience of the journalist, who will be at the helm of hosting the new season of Hyenas. According to what the TV face said, she was one proposal completely unexpected. These are his words: