RC Monday, December 13, 2021, 2:47 PM



Actress Verónica Forqué has died at the age of 66. His body was found this morning at his home in Madrid, in the Chamartín district, by a friend who called the emergency services of Summa 112. The toilets have accessed the house, at Víctor de la Serna street number 7, at 12:49 pm, but they have not been able to do anything for his life.

Daughter of director and producer José María Forqué and writer Carmen Vázquez-Vigo, she was the first female interpreter to win two Goya at the same ceremony. The great leap in her film career came when Pedro Almodóvar selected her for the 1984 film ‘What have I done to deserve this?’ She also worked with Fernando Trueba in ‘Be unfaithful and don’t look with whom’ and ‘El año de las Luces’, for which she obtained her first Goya as a supporting actress.

It was with Fernando Colomo with whom he got the ‘big head’ as the protagonist thanks to his role in the comedy ‘La vida Alegre’. One year, 1988, in which she won a second Goya as a supporting actress for ‘Moros y Cristianos’, by Luis García Berlanga. In 1993 he obtained a fourth Goya for his leading role in Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Kika’.

He also found a niche in the theater, in plays like ‘Ay, Carmela! (1986), ‘Get off the Moor’ (1985), ‘The Queen Bee’ (2009) and ‘Shirley Valentine’ (2011). As stage director, she led the assembly of the play ‘Adulteries’, by Woody Allen, in 2009.

On the small screen he gained great popularity in series such as ‘Ramón y Cajal’, ‘El Jardín de Venus’, ‘Platos rotos’, ‘Eva y Adán, matrimonial agency’ and ‘Pepa y Pepe’. One of his most recent roles was in the eighth season of ‘La que se avecina’. However, her last foray into television was in the latest edition of the ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ contest, a program that she abandoned due to being exhausted.

Regarding her personal life, in 1981 she married the film director Manuel Iborra, whom she divorced in 2014, and they have a daughter in common, María Clara Iborra Forqué.