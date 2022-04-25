The young writer Henry’s novel was not successful in England, but it is a complete success in Mexico, for which he is invited to the country for a promotional tour. Upon his arrival, a confused Henry angrily discovers the reason behind this success: the Mexican translator Maria has rewritten his boring book, turning it into a gripping erotic novel. Despite the anger, they must travel together through Mexico promoting it. As tempers flare, the two begin to connect in unexpected ways.

This is the synopsis of the book of lovea film by director Analeine Cal y Mayor (she directed some episodes of ‘Mother there are only two’) and starring the Spanish actress Veronica Echegui (‘Days of Christmas’, ‘3 Paths’) and British actor Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games). The film enters Peruvian theaters this Thursday and, before that, we spoke with Echegui, who won a Goya as director a few weeks ago in the Best Fiction Short Film category for Tótem loba.

How did you feel when approaching the Mexican culture with this character?

Fortunately, since my grandmother and great-grandmother were Mexican, I had been to Mexico several times. She had gone to Chiapas as a backpacker at the age of 20 and already knew San Cristóbal de las Casas. When I found out that we were going to shoot there, it was not difficult for me to imagine how my character could live, how the place was, but it is true that until you are in the place it is not the same. I love Mexico, I love the energy, the people and the language, but I was still a little scared. I had been working with a coach for a couple of months and I enjoyed the culture, the food, the Mexican view of life, which is very natural and more relaxed than Europe.

British actor Sam Claflin will star in a new film alongside Verónica Echegui. Photo: diffusion

The film was shot in the pandemic…

Yes, and in those weeks in Chiapas there was a green traffic light, we were much more relaxed. In Spain there were all restrictions, very strong, but here he felt more relaxed, plus the team is great. Analeine is a sweetheart, you work incredible with her, with Sam too, in fact, she didn’t want to go back. In the end it was more than a summer camp, which is five weeks.

The chemistry between you and Sam Claflin is reflected in the film. How did they achieve that?

With Sam we had never worked together, we didn’t know each other, but it was as if we were forever friends, it was very curious. From the first Zoom I said that with this man you can work forever, it’s easy, it’s accessible, it’s a lot of fun. He really likes to make us laugh and we had a great time. It was like the characters, like getting to know each other, discovering each other as if I were with a lifelong friend.

What are the things that Veronica lent to Maria? What of you is in your character?