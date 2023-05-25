The last hours of Veronica Amistadi’s life and the first inspection on the bridge, a few days earlier

All investigations are still underway for the heartbreaking and shocking story of Veronica Amistadi and her son, who was only 4 years old. The investigators are investigating what prompted her to want to make such an extreme gesture and also take her son with her.

The 41-year-old woman seemed fine for everyone. No one in her has ever noticed gods alarm bells that could worry his family members. In fact, for them, she was calm.

The investigators also discovered that a few days before the drama, Veronica had gone for a ride on the Mostizzolo bridgeperhaps for check and figure out what to do.

The events took place in the night between Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May. A passerby raised the alarm, as he noticed the woman’s car with the flap open, the lights on and the four indicators on.

That place is already known for extreme gestures, so when you see that car, you are quick alarmed. They asked for the intervention of the police, who in turn initiated all the searches of the case.

Unfortunately after a few minutes the sad reality emerged. Under the bridge, in the Noce stream they found the lifeless bodies of mother and child, probably the death caused by a flight about 90 meters.

The investigation into the story of Veronica Amistadi and her child

The investigators also to have a Square complete with the situation, they decided to open a investigation filefor the rest of instigation to commit suicide, currently against unknown persons.

In the car they found a ticket with sentences, written and then erased. In the house also, they saw three photos of mother and son on the table, with the password Of computer.

A few hours before making the extreme gesture, Veronica had made a long phone call with her sister. They were organizing one trip on Lake Garda, for the next morning. No one in her noticed any behaviors they could do presage a similar thing.