She died at 19, 8 days after the accident: Veronica Furegato is yet another victim of a tragedy

He was called Veronica Furegato and just had 19 years. Unfortunately it is yet another victim of an car accident, which took place on Italian roads. The girl’s heart stopped beating on Wednesday, December 15, 8 days after the tragedy.

A piece of news that has broken hearts of many people. In recent days many have shown affection and closeness to his family members.

According to information released by local media, the drama took place on the evening of Wednesday 8 December. Precisely on the provincial road 53, which connects Codigoro and Lagosanto, in the province of Ferrara.

Veronica was aboard his Fiat 500, it was 20.30 about and was returning to his home. She had gone out with some friends. At some point, however, the unthinkable happened.

From a first reconstruction of the police, it would seem the girl has bumped violently a Seat Ibiza. Also a few moments later, another car would also be occurred and would have beaten against the 19-year-old’s car.

Passers-by, who quickly realized the gravity of the situation, hurriedly launched the alarm. The doctors arrived on site within minutes. Unfortunately, the girl’s condition appeared desperate right away.

The tragic death of Veronica Furegato, the 19 year old with a passion for fashion

Veronica for 8 long days she fought with her whole self to survive. His situation however is worsened, up to the tragic death which took place on Wednesday 15 December.

In these long days of agony, the whole community showed affection and closeness to his parents. Everyone hoped that the 19-year-old, with a great passion for fashion, could make it. Never trauma reported after the accident were found to be fatal for her. Mayor Alice Zanardi on social he wrote: