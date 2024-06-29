Mexico City.– Verónica Castro was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City to undergo shoulder surgery.

“Sorry, can I answer? I had shoulder surgery and I’m doing very well. I’m going to try to see the end. I love you with all my heart,” reads the message that the actress posted on her X account, accompanied by an image from the soap opera Pueblo Chico, infierno Grande, which is broadcast on a pay television service.

The first news was that she had been emergency hospitalized on Friday night and it was her son, Michel Castro, who clarified his mother’s condition.

“He is already at home, everything is fine; it was a simple shoulder operation. Thank you very much for your concern,” he told a news channel.

Verónica Castro has stayed away from the screens and has only participated in special projects such as the series La Casa de las Flores, by Manolo Caro and the film Cuando sea Joven.