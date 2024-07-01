Mexico City.- After undergoing shoulder surgery last Thursday, Verónica Castro, 71, is beginning her recovery process at home, surrounded by her family.

“The truth is that he is fine, yes, he will have a recovery period, but everything is fine, there is no reason to be alarmed,” said Michel Castro in a telephone interview.

The green-eyed woman’s son pointed out that little by little his mother will regain activity in her arm.

“Supposedly from now on she’s starting to move her shoulder well, and everything. Nothing serious. She went in and out the same day (of the operation she underwent),” added the director of photography.

Michel can be close to his famous mother these days when she has no film project. That’s why, since Vero was hospitalized, he has been keeping an eye on her.

“It was on Thursday (that she was treated by doctors),” said her son.

“At this moment I am not with her, but now that I am not in the project, I am going to see her. Tomorrow I will go to see her, but everything is fine, I prefer that she not get big, because there is no point,” he clarified.

Michel, who has two films in post-production, and one more to start between August-September, knows that his mother is very loved by the Mexican public. Therefore, when it was announced that Verónica had undergone surgery, the news spread quickly. However, she wanted to clarify that it was a simple operation.

“It was an in-and-out process, obviously, yes, when there is an operation there is a rehabilitation process, let’s say, but from the same day he was already at home and everything. There is not much to worry about,” he said.

The actress had a recent public appearance in recent days when she visited her friend Jorge Muñiz, a meeting in which Cristian Castro and Axel Muñiz, Verónica’s godson, were also present. “Thank you very much for your concern,” said Michel, who has worked as a video director for her brother Cristian Castro and Gloria Trevi.