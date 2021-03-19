Actress Verónica Castro received the vaccine against COVID-19 in the port of Acapulco, Mexico, according to international media. The photos that show the interpreter of the series La casa de las flores with the medical team leaked on social networks.

At 68 years old, the mother of the singer Cristian Castro surprised when she went without problems to the vaccination centers installed since last Thursday 18 in Acapulco de Juárez.

Respecting the measurements To avoid exposing herself, she was attended by health personnel who, at one point in their time, took the opportunity to take some pictures with the actress.

The information was also disseminated by the newspaper Heraldo de México and the program The fat and the skinny. However, so far, Verónica Castro has not commented on the matter.

In this way, the actress of soap operas like wild Rose Y Rich people cry too joined the list of personalities who have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among the famous immunized in Mexico are: actress Silvia Pinal, singer Enrique Guzmán, artist Ana Martin, conductor Pedro Sola and more.

A few weeks ago, Verónica Castro returned to acting after announcing that she would be retiring for a period due to the health of her mother, who died in 2020.

