Verónica Castro could be facing severe health problems at 71 years old, as revealed by Cristian Castro's half-brother, Marcos Valdés. The son of “el loco Valdés” said that the actress is in poor health and asked the singer to visit her. “We don't know when it's gone,” the actor also shared.

years ago, Verónica Castro suffered an accident that has left her with severe consequences. In 2004, while hosting the final of Big Brother VIP, the actress suffered a spectacular fall while riding an elephant. After that, she had to undergo several operations to reconstruct her back and neck with titanium plates. As time has passed, the pain resulting from the accident has worsened, according to Valdés.

While Cristian Castro has said that sometimes Verónica Castro exaggerates her health problems to attract attention, her half-brother, Marcos Valdés, said in an interview with Like at Home TV, that the actress is experiencing a delicate moment in which the pain resulting from the accident complicates her health. “I just went to see Verónica and yes she is delicate, she is delicate, her back hurts a lot from the same accident.it has titanium in this entire part up here in the spine,” he said.

“They are terrible pains, she is a lady. Verónica Castro makes a great effort, it does hurt her. Sometimes I have wanted to go see her after her and He tells me: 'I feel delicate, Marquitos.' She's getting ahead, but she does hurt“, detailed the actor about the health status of the Rosa Salvaje actress.

Marcos Valdés called his half-brother Cristian to be present in Verónica Castro's life and take advantage of the time with her mother. “Someone who lost her mother tells you: go see your mother now that you have her with you. Go see her, brother, she's your mom, she's the only mom and right now you can, hug her and cuddle her… we don't know when she's leaving us,” the singer also declared.

How is Veronica Castro?

Verónica Castro has been active in recent days and made several appearances on social networks and on television. First, posed for a publication that makeup artist Alfonso Waithsman sharedafter having arranged for her to participate as godmother of the new season of the program Come herehosted by the singer Eugenia León.

Makeup artist Alfonso Waithsman shared a selfie with Verónica Castro, after preparing her for her role as godmother of Eugenia León's program.

After his participation, The actress and host also appeared smiling and happy in an interview with Windowing, to whom he answered some questions from his car. Cristian Castro's mother spoke about her son's new relationship with the Argentine Mariela Sánchez, she said she was excited that her son and daughter-in-law will soon be in Mexico. “She is a girl who wants to be well as a couple and that is what Cristian likes,” she shared.

Besides, Verónica Castro shared that she will attend the concert of her son Cristian Castro and Yuri, next February 21 at the National Auditorium. “Now I can't miss it,” said the actress.