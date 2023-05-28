It was Sunday, July 3, 2005. At the Televisa Santa Fe facilities, south of Mexico City, the the grand finale of the fourth season of Big Brother VIPreality show produced by Endemol and Televisa, under the leadership of veronica castro. At the start of the live broadcast, the telenovela protagonist surprised the public present and the viewers by arriving on the red carpet riding on an elephant, However, a few seconds later he suffered an accident.

The elephant got upset at seeing so many people and the noise, so it began to run down the hall. From one moment to another, took a sharp turn, so the Mexican actress held on tightly to avoid falling. Given this, the singer’s mother Cristian Castro asked the public to lower her voice so that the animal would calm down. With her characteristic professionalism, she continued to host the program as if nothing had happened.

However, due to the accident he suffered while riding an elephant, they had to rebuild his back and in addition, a cervical prostheses. Almost 18 years have passed since that mishap and currently, Verónica Castro continues to deal with some health problems. In an interview with various media, during an event in CDMX, Michelle Castro said that her mother really wants to continue working in the cinema, television or on a streaming platform (as he previously did in the Netflix series, “La Casa de las Flores”), but this it has not been possible due to his state of health.

“My mom has some health bumps that she has been dragging since she underwent an operation a thousand years ago, but she is doing well and waiting for her to gain strength.”

This was the accident of Verónica Castro riding an elephant

Likewise, Michelle Castro denied that her mother, Verónica Castro, is going through a depression, “she is fine, they are physical problems, more than anything, she would love to return as soon as possible, but we have to wait until she feels very well to re-think a project”.

He added that these are only speculations from people or from some media, “but she is fine, she does lack the strength to start a project, but nothing more, my mother is used to gossip from all her life. here and there, he’ll suddenly get upset, obviously, but he takes it in a way like they do with figures.”

