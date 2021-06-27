The house of flowers came to Netflix in 2018. Since its arrival in the streamer’s catalog, its success has been undeniable. In that sense, with three seasons and more than 30 episodes under his belt, it was decided to continue the story with a feature film. However, one of the characters that fans have missed since his departure in the first installment is Virginia De la Mora, played by the legendary Verónica Castro.

In the fiction it is explained that his death was the product of cancer. However, it had transpired that Castro was about to return to the series as a voiceover, but that never happened. For this reason, various rumors were unleashed that pointed to a feud between the actress and the creator of the series, Manolo Caro, which increased due to a recent interview that the director gave to the Mexican program El Chismorreo.

Regarding this situation, Verónica Castro herself decided to end the comments and used her official Twitter account to download, where denied that what Caro said is the correct version . He also stressed that the way Virginia was going to return was what he did not agree with.

The actress denies rumors about her departure from the hit Netflix production. Photo: Twitter / @ vrocastroficial

What did Manolo Caro say?

In the aforementioned interview, the filmmaker affirmed that the atmosphere of tension would have been caused by the influence of third parties and he said that Virginia’s loss of relevance in the plot would have been a major factor.

“(Her departure) really wasn’t a personal issue between her and me. I think the relationship had been wonderful and it has always been with a lot of respect, but then he invented that we had fought. It never happened. Verónica was – at that moment – surrounded by people who gave her bad advice and who filled her with insecurities because there were characters who had shone more ”, she explained.

Likewise, he was honest about the impact that said context had on the continuity of the title. “It was difficult for Virginia’s character to do justice to him. We had a very bad second season with appalling reception and criticism. “