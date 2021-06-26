Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 06.26.2021

In 2018 the first season of the series created by Manolo Caro arrived on Netflix, The House of Flowers. Thanks to this production, the return of Verónica Castro to the small screen was marked and although it was a success, Cristian Castro’s mother did not appear again, now, the actress lashed out at the director.

It all happened after Manolo Caro gave an interview to the program Gossip on the occasion of the film The House of Flowers, It was at that moment when the director was questioned about the departure of Verónica Castro from the series where she played the role of Virginia de la Mora.

“I love Verónica very much and respect her, but it took us by surprise when she decided to leave the series. I could have called another actress from that generation and for an aunt to come, my intention was to do justice to the character, not to the actress, because who I had the project with after the actress left the project was with the character ”.

Manolo Caro assured that Verónica Castro left the series because she had not thought that other characters in The House of Flowers they would have taken more relevance than Virginia’s, he also pointed out that this decision was made by the actress on the advice of other people.

“It weighed on me from the moment she informed me and the reason she decided to go out was not really a personal issue between her and me, the relationship has always been wonderful and with a lot of respect. I have never raised my voice to her or she to me, Verónica was surrounded by people who gave her terrible advice and who filled her with insecurities because there were characters who had shone more ”.

Following Manolo Caro’s statements, Verónica Castro came out to deny what the director said in a tweet in which she wrote that the reason he left the series was because his character was not going to appear anymore.

“I repeat, do not leave the series. I arranged with Netflix and Manolo Caro said that only three chapters and that he would work with the voice-over all the rest because he would speak dead and that was what I did not accept ”.

I repeat, do not leave the series, I arranged with Netflix and Manolo Caro said that only three chapters and that he would work with the voice in Off all the rest because he would speak dead and that was what I did not accept https://t.co/y72OJwT3SE – Verónica Castro (@vrocastroficial) June 25, 2021

As if this were not enough, in another tweet, Cristian Castro’s mother, although she did not name the producer, pointed him out as a liar.

Excuse the truth, it’s not worth naming people liar. May God forgive and bless you ???? – Verónica Castro (@vrocastroficial) June 25, 2021

Until now Manolo Caro has not commented on the statements already made by Verónica Castro around your departure from The House of Flowers which came to an end with a third season in 2020.

