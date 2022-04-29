Mocorito, Sinaloa.- The legislator Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín was the only member of the 64 legislature, who gave her child deputyIrma Lizbeth Ochoa Nava de Mocorito, one day of his diet in the State Congresswhich would be an amount of little more than 4 thousand pesos.

The deputy of Morena, Serapio Vargas Ramírez gave a tablet to his child deputy, and others made various gifts, which were received with joy by the girls and boys, who attended the Children’s Parliament of Sinaloa.

Deputy Alba Virgen Montes Álvarez, coordinator of the PAS parliamentary group, commented that the agreement of the Political Coordination Board was that each deputy would give away what he considered convenient.

In the case of the passistas, they made the decision to communicate with the parents and offered gift ideas, such as the one she gave, which gave the children’s deputy, a backpack with a watercolor kit and brushes to paint, since like to paint Also, a watch. As a PAS, she was given a thermos glass with her personalized name on it.