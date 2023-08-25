Tragedy in the mountains for two friends, Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallo enter the water to save the dog, but lose their lives

They were called Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallo the two 50-year-old women who lost their lives on Wednesday 23 August after diving into a stream. They had gone out for a hike, but when they saw the dog in distress, they immediately jumped into the water.

The man who was accompanying them during this walk, threw right away the alarmbut despite the intervention of the rescuers, when they recovered the bodies, it was now too late.

From an initial reconstruction by the forces of order, the events took place in the afternoon of Wednesday 23 August. Precisely in the glacier that is born at the foot of Fellaria, in the province of Sondrio.

They had been friends for many years and in fact, on social networks they often showed their trips, i travel and excursions. They also brought the dog with them, which appeared in many pictures posted by the women of him.

They had gone out for an excursion that day. When suddenly, as they were at the height of a jumperthe puppy entered into waterfall. For them it seemed to be a day like any other.

However, one of the two soon turned against the dog he couldn’t get out anymore. So both, without even thinking about it, soon entered the torrent with the hope of being able to save it.

The deaths of Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallo: what emerged

Due to the current however, both girlfriends have been take away. The man who was with them soon raised the alarm and rescuers were soon on the spot. Thank you Backpack which they left on shore, it was possible to trace their personal details.

However, by the time they recovered the bodies, it was already too much late. That is why they have now been transported at the morguefor all routine checks.

Veronica Malini and Rosa Corallo had been friends for many years and lived in Lecco. The first worked as pedagogical manager in an asylum and leaves three children. Together we went on many trips and with them, they always brought their beloved dog.