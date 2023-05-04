Thursday, May 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Verónica Alcocer receives the Colombian National Team player’s shirt in Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Verónica Alcocer receives the Colombian National Team player’s shirt in Spain


close

Veronica Alcocer

Verónica Alcocer with King Felipe VI

Verónica Alcocer with King Felipe VI

The gift was given during the visit to the Royal Palace.

President Gustavo Petro and his wife, Verónica AlcocerFirst Lady of the Nation, arrived in Madrid, the capital of Spain, on Tuesday for a state visit.

See also  Juventus, Allegri vent to Sky: "Sick of hearing your caz...". Video

At the door of the official residence, which faces the Almudena Cathedral, in the historic center of Madrid, they were waiting for the Colombian delegation. They entered the Royal Palace, where they were awaited. King Felipe VI and King Letizia, and the president received military honors.

Kings Felipe and Letizia received various gifts from different Colombian cultures: a sombrero vueltiao, a vase, and cufflinks.

soccer gift

The kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia pose with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro and his wife, Verónica Alcocer.

First Lady Verónica Alcocer received a very special gift. After meeting with some of her compatriots, in an event organized by the Colombian embassy in Spain, she had a meeting with the soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Leicy Santos.

The player, who plays for Atlético de Madrid, presented her with the mattress club jacket.

See also  Women's Copa América: the goals of Colombia's victory against Bolivia

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Verónica #Alcocer #receives #Colombian #National #Team #players #shirt #Spain

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – Fed raises its interest rates and the market raises its bets that there will be a possible pause

Economy - Fed raises its interest rates and the market raises its bets that there will be a possible pause

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result