Verónica Alcocer receives the Colombian National Team player’s shirt in Spain

President Gustavo Petro and his wife, Verónica AlcocerFirst Lady of the Nation, arrived in Madrid, the capital of Spain, on Tuesday for a state visit.

At the door of the official residence, which faces the Almudena Cathedral, in the historic center of Madrid, they were waiting for the Colombian delegation. They entered the Royal Palace, where they were awaited. King Felipe VI and King Letizia, and the president received military honors.

Kings Felipe and Letizia received various gifts from different Colombian cultures: a sombrero vueltiao, a vase, and cufflinks.

soccer gift

The kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia pose with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro and his wife, Verónica Alcocer.

First Lady Verónica Alcocer received a very special gift. After meeting with some of her compatriots, in an event organized by the Colombian embassy in Spain, she had a meeting with the soccer player of the Colombian National Team, Leicy Santos.

🇨🇴🇪🇸 Leicy Santos, midfielder for Atlético de Madrid and Falcao García, striker for Rayo Vallecano, attended, on behalf of Colombian athletes, the Royal Palace of Spain, an event that was also attended by President Gustavo Petro.https://t.co/nItv35pOb1 pic.twitter.com/pdE07Nq0Ev – Football Today (@FootballHoyCol) May 3, 2023

The player, who plays for Atlético de Madrid, presented her with the mattress club jacket.

