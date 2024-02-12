Naples – He was surprised at how “at the Italian Song Festival, there was a song not in Italian”. “This song made it to the top of the charts, buying votes with a disgusting mafia mentality“, he says in a video on his TikTok profile. And when the Veronese influencer priest, Don Ambrogio Mazzai, is attacked by Geolier fans, he, who admits that he hasn't even watched the festival, doesn't apologize but specifies that he wasn't referring to ” that Neapolitan singer” but who was angry with the “uneducational” voting mechanism. Controversy, therefore, to the sound of TikTok and comments then blocked by the priest.

The priest influencer on TikTok: “In Sanremo a song not in Italian”



Don Mazzei also posted a second video where he specifies that Geolier didn't have it. And to convince his 'followers' he tells of an initiative implemented by a local newspaper to vote for their favorite athlete. “Think about this logic – he says – if you have money you can buy and pay for votes”.