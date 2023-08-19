A young tourist who died in Lake Garda died. The tragedy this afternoon in the waters in front of the Corno locality in the Municipality of Garda on the Veronese bank of Benaco. The coast guard of Salò came to her rescue, intervening after the girl was never seen again on the beach. The Coast Guard vehicle recovered the woman, but they were the attempts of the 118 rescuers to revive her were useless: they could not help but ascertain the death.