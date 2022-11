A veterinarian died of being crushed by a cow during a visit to the animal on a farm in Custoza, in the province of Verona. The carabinieri of Sommacampagna (Verona) intervened on the spot. From a first reconstruction, the veterinarian, who was 25, was examining the cow when the animal suddenly went wild and crushed it against the railing of the stall it was in. The 25-year-old died instantly.