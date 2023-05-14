The words of the protagonists of the challenge staged at the Bentegodi between Scaligeri and grenade

At the end of the match between Verona and Turin, valid for the 35th day of Serie A, the grenade coach Ivan Juric, after speaking to the microphones of broadcasters, he commented on the game also in the press conference. Below are his answers to the questions of the many journalists present in the “Bentegodi” press room.

What Verona has found?“Toro played a great match and they should have finished it sooner. Verona played a great match against Lecce, I was afraid of this match. If they play matches like in Lecce then they are difficult to face. Today the gap was enormous”.

Hello, did the attacker do more than the defender?“He has timing in his headers, Djuric could have suffered that. He has energy and can run, he has helped us create a lot of superiority ”.

How are Sanabria and Vlasic?“Vlasic had a stomach ache before the game but he didn’t tell me, luckily. Then he couldn’t take it anymore. Sanabria has adductor problems, but hopefully nothing serious. He tells me that he has nothing special, let’s hope we have him in the best possible way for the next matches ”.

Are you the most important of the season with Fiorentina?“I don’t think so, the two missed points against Monza still bother me because they would have been heavy. For me, Fiorentina is among the great eight, both in terms of squad and coach.”

From 1 to 10, how close is there between Ricci and Ilic?“Begin to be there, I see that they communicate. But I want to see them against great players. Against Tonali and Frattesi the situation is different. In the last few games they have done very well, let’s hope they continue like this”.

How far do you feel you have taken Torino higher?“We did an amazing job. In Turin we started with problems and slowly we managed to create a young, interesting group that earns little. Now there is a much more beautiful future”.

Would you like to come back here to Verona one day?“It would be my dream to come back.”

How important would it be to keep Vlasic?“I don’t think about the future, I want to face these last three games well”.

