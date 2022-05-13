Igor Tudor coach of Hellas Verona spoke at the press conference before tomorrow’s match against Turin . The Gialloblù coach, in addition to talking about the match, clarified his situation regarding his future. These are the words:

“I am happy and proud of the continuity in wanting to give everything for the team. We have almost always played the right games from the first to the last minute, and this is not to be taken for granted. It was thanks to everyone, from my staff to the players and theirs. predisposition to suffer. Future? We’ll talk about it later, there are still two games. With Torino it’s a similar game to Atalanta. The details are important, it’s a game a little different than the others. The base was there. , especially from the point of view of the culture of work. There are differences in the way we lead the team and motivate it between us. There are similarities, how much your work has helped it is difficult for me to understand. When one arrives, he does not think too much to the future. Then we did good things, and we are proud of that. Tomorrow we have to defend the ninth place. We need to have a good match against a team that has done equally well, and that plays in a similar way. L ‘goal is to give the best, hoping that it will be enough ” .