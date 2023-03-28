The goal ofHellas Verona is undoubtedly to achieve salvation, to remain playing in the top Italian division. The situation to date is not rosy, but the last word has not yet been said. The gialloblù occupy the 18th place in the standings, at -5 points from Spezia. There will still be 11 games to play before the end of the season. Despite the season not exactly the best of the Scala, Lorenzo Montipò has attracted the eyes of several European clubs. Among these – according to the editorial staff of allmarketweb – there are those of the Turks of Galatasaray he was born in Fenerbahçe, both looking for a goalkeeper for next season. Among the attentive profiles, in addition to Iñaki Sorry of Barcelona, ​​there would also be that of the goalkeeper of Verona.