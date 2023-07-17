A man died this afternoon in an accident involving a light aircraft that crashed near Vajo dell’Orsa in Ferrara di Monte Baldo, in the province of Verona. The man was the pilot and only passenger of the crashed Cessna and was immediately rescued by the firefighters. The first intervention was carried out by the Suem helicopter, whose personnel were only able to ascertain the death of the pilot, who was stuck in the overturned plane.

The pilot had taken off from the Trento airport in the early afternoon and after a stop at the Verona Boscomantico airport he took off again to reach Trento, when the aircraft crashed for reasons unknown at the moment. The plane was impounded and will be recovered in the next few days.