I am 18 agents at risk of being put on trial in Verona at the end of the investigation into alleged tortureinjuries and mistreatment in the Police Headquarters against suspects entrusted to their custody, mostly drug addicts or homeless foreigners. They were notified of the act of conclusion of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Verona. Among other charges, they must answer to various degrees also for forgery of a public document and abuse of office. In June 2023, five police officers believed to be the group responsible for the beatings at the Police Headquarters were arrested; 17 of their colleagues ended up in the magistrates’ sights who allegedly ‘turned a blind eye’ to the violence.

THE Deputy Prosecutors Carlo Boranga and Chiara Bisso they excluded Federico Tomaselli from the list, whose position, like that of another agent, has changed and would lead to archiving. Among those investigated for torture are Filippo Failla Rifici, Roberto Da Rold and a third no longer in service; two others under investigation, Loris Colpini and Alessandro Migliore, are on trial with immediate judgment. For many of them, suspension from service had been requested, a measure partly accepted, for some annulled or reduced on appeal by the Review Court.

In the end, there are 18 left for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is preparing to request a referral to trial. Beatings and humiliations in addition to the unjustified use of force, degrading behavior: this is the picture on which the prosecution wants to shed light after having investigated the ways in which some of the detainees were subjected once they were taken to the Police Headquarters. The most serious crime, torture, was charged to Filippo Failla Rifici, Roberto Da RoldThe same accusation had been made also to the agents Loris Colpini and Alessandro Migliorealready on trial before another panel after the Prosecutor’s Office had requested an immediate trial for them in November as they were the only ones, at the time, still subjected to the measure. The investigation, as the prosecutor of the Veronese Public Prosecutor’s Office Raffaele Tito had underlined at the time, had been conducted by officials and judicial police agents of the State Police itself, “as proof – he added – of an unconditional and lasting trust in the Verona Police Headquarters”. And again in the days of the storm, Police Chief Roberto Massucci had sent a letter to all the officers to invite them to close ranks, speaking of the Police Headquarters as a “big family”. In the letter Massucci also said he was “certain that he could count on everyone’s collaboration in always being attentive to colleagues in difficulty, but above all in demonstrating with daily commitment, awareness of the role and sense of duty, the unshakeable value of being a police officer”.