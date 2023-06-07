Verona, the policemen’s chats: “Now you have to take them from me too”

The scandal which involved the Verona Police Headquarters and brought to the arrest of an inspector and four policemen is enriched with macabre details. The charges against the agents are, for various reasons, of torture, aggravated injuries, embezzlement, refusal and omission of official acts and, finally, false ideology in public deed. gravity emerges from eavesdropping telephone. This is how prisoners were treated and forced to roll over in their own urine. “Now I’ll show you how many bangs on the door you giveboom boom boom boom […] and I I was laughing like crazy“. In a dialogue, contained in the ordinance, it is understood that the abuses took place at the shelter from cameras of video surveillance. “I left the door open for him so that he could go out because I know the camera is inside […] I had put on the gloveI loaded a cue, bam, he closes his eyes, of stone on the ground it went to an end, it stayed there […] I threw it right, I said background now, bam […] fuck what a pine cone I gave him”.



In another dialogue the same policeman says: “I have patience, only then since I had already pardoned him beforeI said oh well, today you have to get them from me too”. And again: “I got him a holdI kicked him out and then we brought him in together, and oh well we kicked him two, three slaps each, no, but like this, just for…”. He spoke like this, boasting to his fiancée between one laugh and another, one of the policemen accused of having committed repeated beatings to the detriment of citizens stopped during routine checks, almost always foreigners.

Verona, 17 other policemen under investigation for torture and violence

In the meantime, the investigation is spreading more and more like wildfire. I am 17 other suspects in the Verona prosecutor’s investigation into episodes of torture, ill-treatment and embezzlement; against them the Public Prosecutor of Verona has requested the magistrate Livia Magri to apply disqualification measures, such as suspension from service or transfer of office. In the pre-trial detention order, the judge underlines that “it will be necessary to fix the preventive interrogation before the decision”.

“Every time I think about my story, anger and disappointment at the incredible injustice we have suffered come back to me. I fear that in the end, due to the facts that emerged in Verona, they will all be acquitted or only one will be convicted. We will see in ten years “. So at Adnkronos Guido Magherinifather of Riccardo who on 3 March 2014, during an arrest by the carabinieri, died of asphyxiation in Borgo San Frediano in Florence, commenting on the story of the five policemen of the Verona police headquarters arrested yesterday for torture and acts of violence committed against people subjected in their custody.

“Of course the policemen who investigated their colleagues were good” underlines Magherini “but there is there is always the risk that the cards on the table will change and a clear situation will turn upside down”. Magherini, after the Cassation acquitted the carabinieri involved in the investigation into his son’s death, turned to the European Court of Human Rights. “We await our sentence shortly and we are confident” he concludes.

