The Turin wins in Verona 3-2 in the fifth day’s advance and temporarily takes the lead in the championship standings of Serie A football with 11 points. First goal in the 10th minute with the granata Sanabria, two minutes later Kastanos equalized for the home team, the guests again in the lead with Zapata in the 33rd minute. In the second half Che Adams brings Torino’s goals to three, Daniel Mosquera’s goal of 2-3 in full recovery was useless.

Cagliari – Empoli 0-2

Another away win in the meantime for Empoli who prevailed in Cagliari and extended their unbeaten streak, climbing to second place in the Serie A standings with Napoli, at 9 points. D’Aversa’s team, in their first game on the bench after serving a four-match suspension, won the match in Sardinia 2-0 in the advance of the fifth matchday, leaving the Sardinians in second to last place with only 2 points and their third defeat in a row having played 4 games at home. For Empoli it is the fifth consecutive useful result, and they are still unbeaten since the start of the championship. A success achieved thanks to a goal in each half, with Colombo scoring in the 32nd minute of the first half with a precise diagonal and with Esposito at the start of the second half, in the 49th minute.