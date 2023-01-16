Verona, three dead in a road accident: they were all very young

Another fatal accident, still young lives cut short. Last night a Peugeot 206 skidded along the road that connects Veronella to Belfiore (Verona), ending up in a stream at the bottom of a 10-metre escarpment. Thus an 18 and 16-year-old brother and sister and a third 19-year-old boy and a sister died. They were all residents of Monteforte d’Alpone, in the province of Verona.

The dynamics of the accident are still being reconstructed by the Stradale. A fourth 20-year-old boy was also on board the car, who was injured in the impact. It was he who called for help after getting out of the car. The boy was then transported to the San Bonifacio hospital. The car was impounded.