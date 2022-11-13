Genoa – Hellas Verona-Spezia is a challenge to salvation. The Venetians have lost 9 games in a row, the La Spezia players have not yet won any points in their 7 away games. The coach Luca Gotti presents the novelty of Ampadu in the role of mezzala and re-proposes Gyasi in attack alongside Nzola after the injury. The coach Salvatore Bocchetti instead confirms the formation announced on the eve with the trident Duric, Verdi and Lasagna.

