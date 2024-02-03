Verona, security guard points his gun at a group of workers

The Si.Cobas reported a very serious incident that occurred last night in front of the gates of the Maxidi company in Belfiore (Verona). A company security guard allegedly threatened the fighting workers with a gun. According to what Si.Cobas reports, the guardian “he first left his surveillance post to head towards the peaceful garrison to provoke the workers; then not satisfied, he emptied a bottle of water on the workers (who had been out in the open for hours with a temperature close to zero degrees), in an attempt to obtain a reaction that would “legitimize” the use of the firearm (.. .) Having failed in his aim, a few seconds later (see the video attached to the post) he broke into the garrison again, pointing the gun in the faces of some workers!”.

“We condemn the fact that private guards, who should carry out security functions with respect to thefts and other types of crime, are involved in work conflicts. It has already happened several times in logistics conflicts in recent years with even severe clashes. So far, no However, the guns were never brought out. This wild west is unacceptable. Unfortunately in recent years with the security decrees – wanted by Salvini, voted by M5S and not canceled even when PD and SI were in government – the struggles have been criminalized social. In expressing our solidarity with the workers fighting for the application of the national contract we invite the judiciary to ascertain the facts and intervene”, so Maurizio Acerbo, national secretary, Gianluca Schiavon, justice manager and Renato Peretti, secretary of the Verona federation of the Communist Refoundation Party.