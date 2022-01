Verona – The Salernitana breaks the Bentegodi with a proof of pride. Guests ahead on a penalty with Djuric, Lazovic found the draw in the second half, but a magic from Kastanos on a free kick gave the grenade their first victory of the year.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS