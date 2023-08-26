Verona Roma live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

VERONA ROME STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 26 August 2023, at 20.45 Verona and Roma take to the field at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, a match valid for the second day of Serie A 2023-2024. Where to see Verona Rome on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Verona and Rome will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The Verona Roma kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Saturday 26 August 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Verona Rome on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz; Pharaohs, Hongla, Duda, Doig; Mboula, Ngonge; Bonazzoli

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Celik, Pellegrini, Cristante, Aouar, Zalewski; Dybala, Belotti

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A