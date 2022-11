There Roma wins 3-1 in a comeback away from Verona and climbs to 4th place in the standings at 25. The Giallorossi thank the 18-year-old Volpato who found the decisive goal of the 2-1 in the 88th minute and then serves El Shaarawy the ball of the 3-1 in the 92nd minute. The hosts find the advantage with Dawidowicz in the 27th minute but then the Giallobl├╣ defender gets sent off ten minutes later for a bad foul on Zaniolo who finds the equal in the recovery of the first fraction. The Scaligeri thus remain last together with the Cremonese with 5 points.

The first opportunity of the match is for the guests with Zaniolo who has a great intuition in triggering a counterattack continued with Karsdorp and ended with Abraham doing everything well, overtaking Montip├▓ but with an empty net he sensationally hits the post in the 19 ‘. The Englishman could be forgiven three minutes later on the development of a free kick, but he sends a little out. At 27 ‘instead Hellas passes: corner kick scheme with Veloso serving Faraoni, a conclusion deflected by Dawidowicz who overcomes Rui Patricio. After 10 minutes, however, the central defensive player was sent off for a broken intervention on Zaniolo, putting his team in trouble. In the recovery of the first fraction Roma equalized: Tameze messes up his trocar, Camara thanks and serves Abraham, whose conclusion finds another pole. On the tap-in there is Zaniolo who supports on the net for the 1-1.

Mourinho decides to dare by inserting El Shaarawy, Volpato and Belotti, with the latter in tandem with Abraham in front. Paradoxically, the team is shaken with the graft of a median, Matic. The Serbian grits his teeth not being in the best conditions, but since his entry in the 66th minute everything changes: first he finds the header, then when the game seems closed he invents the play for Volpato who signs the 2-1. The young attacking midfielder finds his second goal in Serie A, once again at Verona and once again providential. Last year I started the comeback of the Giallorossi, down by two goals and then able to draw 2-2. Galvanized, Volpato still serves El Shaarawy in injury time for the 3-1 final.