There Roma wins 3-1 in a comeback away from Verona and climbs to 4th place in the standings at 25. The Giallorossi thank the 18-year-old Volpato who found the decisive goal of the 2-1 in the 88th minute and then serves El Shaarawy the ball of the 3-1 in the 92nd minute. The hosts find the advantage with Dawidowicz in the 27th minute but then the Gialloblù defender gets sent off ten minutes later for a bad foul on Zaniolo who finds the equal in the recovery of the first fraction. The Scaligeri thus remain last together with the Cremonese with 5 points.

The first opportunity of the match is for the guests with Zaniolo who has a great intuition in triggering a counterattack continued with Karsdorp and ended with Abraham doing everything well, overtaking Montipò but with an empty net he sensationally hits the post in the 19 ‘. The Englishman could be forgiven three minutes later on the development of a free kick, but he sends a little out. At 27 ‘instead Hellas passes: corner kick scheme with Veloso serving Faraoni, a conclusion deflected by Dawidowicz who overcomes Rui Patricio. After 10 minutes, however, the central defensive player was sent off for a broken intervention on Zaniolo, putting his team in trouble. In the recovery of the first fraction Roma equalized: Tameze messes up his trocar, Camara thanks and serves Abraham, whose conclusion finds another pole. On the tap-in there is Zaniolo who supports on the net for the 1-1.

Mourinho decides to dare by inserting El Shaarawy, Volpato and Belotti, with the latter in tandem with Abraham in front. Paradoxically, the team is shaken with the graft of a median, Matic. The Serbian grits his teeth not being in the best conditions, but since his entry in the 66th minute everything changes: first he finds the header, then when the game seems closed he invents the play for Volpato who signs the 2-1. The young attacking midfielder finds his second goal in Serie A, once again at Verona and once again providential. Last year I started the comeback of the Giallorossi, down by two goals and then able to draw 2-2. Galvanized, Volpato still serves El Shaarawy in injury time for the 3-1 final.