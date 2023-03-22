The Slovenian is one of the three young talents in the squad. In his second season in Italy: “Stoytchev is as demanding as me. This is a tough group. In game 2 we have to steer the playoff series”

Young, bold, with a great desire to amaze. Rok Mozic is the blond talent symbol of Verona which this evening, in game-2 of the playoff quarter-finals, hosts the Italian champions of Civitanova, strong of the success in game-1. Venetians who have been flying to the Superlega since 22 January: 7 consecutive victories in the regular season and the 3-0 on Sunday in the Marche. Flight, a concept known very well by the 21-year-old Slovenian. “Before playing volleyball I tried everything: athletics, handball, basketball, but above all as a child I had approached ski jumping. But after a few attempts I gave up”.

Mozic, the playoffs have started very well.

"Breaking the ice with a success was important, but the series is not over. Game-2 can already direct the series in our favor".

It is the second season in Italy. When there was talk of your arrival there were many teams interested in you: what convinced you of the Verona project?

“The Super League was my dream when I started dunking as a child. I wanted to go to a team where I could play for it and I chose Verona after also considering Monza and Milan”.

He chose a club coached by Stoytchev: a coach who won everything in Trento. How is the relationship between you?

“He’s demanding, he’s never happy. I’m like that too: I always want to win and improve. Let’s hope we do it together.”

There are two other very powerful forwards in the team: the evil Keita and the Russian Sapozhkov. Who hits the hardest among you?

"We are all three very physical. We met the challenge. I reached 123 km per hour, much less than my teammates. Keita hit 134, Sapozhkov 130. They are out of category".

How did you get into volleyball?

“It’s a family passion. Dad Peter and mom Mojza used to play and dad was also my coach. I’ve had the ball in my hand since I was born.”

Which player inspires you?

“I’ve always followed Leon, the strongest. Ngapeth intrigues me for his spectacular shots and the way he is on the pitch. He does extraordinary things.”

Do you have other passions besides volleyball?

“I watch football and a couple of times I went to the stadium to see Hellas. But the sport I follow the most is the NBA. I’ve always loved LeBron James, but now I support Doncic and Dallas”.

Doncic in the NBA, Pogacar in cycling, Stuhec and Kranjec in skiing. Why are there so many sporting phenomena in Slovenia?

"There is also Prevc in ski jumping. Indeed it is curious that in a country of 2 million inhabitants there are so many stars. In Italy you are 60 million. I don't have a certain explanation, the only thing I notice is that "There is a lot of competition between sports for the recruitment of young men and women. It's nice to cheer for the Slovenian champions in all sports."

Who will Slovenia try to bring to the Games for the first time in volleyball?

“It would be a historic goal. I think it could be the last call for many players in our group like Urnaut. We will play for the qualifying round in Japan and we will have to overcome important teams such as the USA, Serbia as well as the hosts. It would be a dream to go in Paris”.