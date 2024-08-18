Verona beat Napoli 3-0 today, August 18, in the match valid for the first day of the 2024-2025 Serie A championship. Antonio Conte’s adventure on the Neapolitan bench got off to a terrible start. The Azzurri ended up knocked out at the Bentegodi against the home team, who prevailed with a goal by Livramento in the 50th minute and a brace by Mosquera, who scored in the 75th and 94th minutes. “In the first half there was only one team on the pitch. In the second half we melted at the first difficulty. Surely we can only humbly apologize to the Neapolitan people who follow us with passion”, said Conte after the defeat.

“I apologize because it is an unacceptable performance, I am the coach and I take all the responsibilities – the Salento coach emphasizes -. There is a lot of work to do. I came here with enthusiasm and desire. I am available. If I can help the team I will do it in any way”.

The match

Blocked start of the game with no dangerous actions if we exclude two long-range attempts by Kvaratskhelia in the 10th minute and Politano in the 19th minute, the first easily saved by Montipò, the second ending wide. After the ‘cooling break’ halfway through the half, the Azzurri’s pressure increases. In the 33rd minute, Di Lorenzo puts a nice cross into the center from the right three-quarter line for the insertion of Anguissa, who heads it just over the bar. In the 36th minute, Frese puts Montipò in difficulty with a bad back pass on the left side of the area: an even worse clearance that ends up directly at the feet of Anguissa who, with an empty net, tries to score from over 40 meters but the ball goes way out.

In the 42nd minute, Lobotka receives a low, backward cross from the right and goes to shoot from the edge, first time, with his right foot: the ball goes just over. In injury time, Frese makes a huge mistake, setting up Kvaratskhelia in an attempt to pass back to his own goalkeeper: the Georgian runs towards the goal along the right flank, but is stopped by Tchatchoua, who is decisive in closing it down. Then the Georgian suffers muscle problems and is forced to leave the pitch: Raspadori takes his place.

At the start of the second half the hosts started off strong and came close to scoring in the 2nd minute with their first shot on target of the match: Kastanos tried with a curling left-footed shot that ended just wide. In the 5th minute the yellow and blues unlock the match: from the left Lazovic paints a cross for Livramento who only has to push the ball into the net. Conte immediately makes a change with Olivera replacing Spinazzola. In the 13th minute double substitution for Zanetti: Magnani and Suslov come in for Frese and Kastanos. In the 16th minute a great opportunity for Napoli: Anguissa receives the ball from the right, advances and shoots with great freedom from the edge of the area hitting the crossbar.

At 28′ another double substitution for the yellow and blues with Harroui and Mosquera for Livramento and Tengstedt. PIt was the newly entered Mosquera who found the double after half an hour: Duda emerges victorious from a midfield tackle and launches the Colombian striker towards goal, who is surgical in beating Meret in a one-on-one. In the 34th minute Conte brings on Cheddira and Ngonge for Raspadori and Juan Jesus. In the 40th minute Ngonge tries from the edge of the area but Montipò saves. In the fourth minute of injury time Zanetti’s team scores the third: Harroui crosses from the right for Lazovic, his shot was deflected into the net by Mosquera from a few steps away to make the final score 3-0.