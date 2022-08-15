Good first for Napoli, which trims a ‘manita’ to Verona, defeated 5-2 away in the postponement of the first day of Serie A. Excellent performance of the Neapolitans who at the ‘Bentegodi’ show off an offensive and fun football. However, the hosts took the lead with Lasagna just before the half hour but Spalletti’s boys put things right in the first half with goals from new signing Kvaratskheila and Osimhen. At the beginning of the second half, Henry finds the 2-2 with a header but then Napoli spreads with the goals of Zielinski, Lobotka and Politano, in the final Ounas also sees a goal canceled. Napoli wins and convinces.

For half an hour it is a blue monologue: Napoli envelops the opponent with his dribble, creates dangers, but does not materialize and then it is Verona to unblock it, at the first real opportunity produced: on the developments of a corner, Lasagna pounces on an aerial deflection from Gunter and beat Meret with a flat goal. Spalletti’s team collects the blow, but does not lose their certainties and after a few minutes scores the 1-1 that bears the signature of the newcomer Kvaratskhelia, scoring with a great third time on Lozano’s assist. Before the break there is also room for doubling: Osimhen signs it, who stabs Montipò with an execution very similar to that of Lasagna on the momentary Gialloblù advantage.

Hellas is not there and balances the score with Henry at the start of the second half: first goal in the yellow and blue for the French, who breaks the ice in front of his new audience with the house specialty, the header. An adrenaline rush immediately dampened by Zielinski’s blitz, who took advantage of a chasm in the central area not manned by the Verona defenders and beat Montipò at the invitation of a wild Kvaratskhelia. Verona pours forward, but Napoli is relentless on the counterattack: to close the accounts is an extraordinary solo by Lobotka, who overcomes the recovery attempts of Ilic and Hongla undisturbed and signs the poker with a billiard shot. He ends up in defeat for Cioffi’s team, also punished by the substitute Politano, who scores with the left-handed on an assist from Osimhen.