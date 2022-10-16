The Verona coach: “We can work well with this group, they welcomed me in a great way”
Salvatore Bocchetti comments to Dazn on the match between Verona and Milan, which ended 2-1 for the Rossoneri.
“I arrived – says the Verona coach – and I found a team that was a little down in the dumps, which had lost a bit of enthusiasm. But the boys immediately made themselves available, they welcomed me very well and today they answered. great, I’m confident for the future, I applaud them because they played a great game.
You can work well with this group, I am very confident, today they gave me a great response. On Tonali’s goal Gunter could squeeze towards the center seeing that Veloso was late “.
October 16, 2022 (change October 17, 2022 | 00:09)
