Luca Chignola was on board a scooter driven by a friend. They collided with another vehicle: he died after 24 hours of agony

Another boy lost his life on Italian roads. Luca Chignola he was only 19 years old.

The sad story happened in Torri del Benaco, Luca Chignola was on board one scooter driven by a friend of his, when they collided with a car. After the violent impact, the 19-year-old was urgently transported to hospital and doctors did everything possible to save him. Unfortunately Luca's condition appeared serious from the start. For 2 days he remained hospitalized in intensive care unit of the Maggiore civil hospital in Verona. After 24 hours of agony, his heart sank stopped forever.

Law enforcement officers are investigating the matter, with the aim of reconstructing the caseexact dynamics of the road accident and clarify the responsibility of drivers. The other boy driving the scooter was slightly injured. Luca was the only one who got the worst of it.

The 19 year old was well known among the community, as he was the son of a former Carabinieri commander, now retired. Many expressed their sympathy to the family and greeted the boy with heartbreaking posts on social media. The First Citizen also wanted to express his condolences after learning the heartbreaking news:

Heartbroken and heartbroken by the loss. I knew Luca well and have been friends with his father for almost 20 years. I just can't figure it out. I am deeply shocked and saddened.

All the events planned for the Epiphany were held canceled as a sign of citizen mourning and in respect of the 19-year-old's family.

Unfortunately Luca is not the only victim on Italian roads. Several young people lost their lives in a road accident on New Year's Eve and in the first days of the year. Antonello Mochi lost his life in Rome on New Year's Eve, after hitting another vehicle and ending the race against a tree. He was 27 years old. Rosario Bruno, a young father who remained stuck between the sheets of his car for hours. He was 41 years old. Massimo Cocco died at the age of 19 while going to work. He collided with another car, overturned and ended up in the sea. And Domenico Magri, who lost his life in a dramatic road accident at just 22 years old.