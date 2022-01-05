La Spezia – The Verona is regularly departed in the early afternoon towards La Spezia, where the match for matchday 20 of Serie A is scheduled for tomorrow, after yesterday ten members of the team group – eight players and two of the staff – tested positive for Covid-19. This morning the Gialloblù played a training session in Castelnuovo del Garda, focused on speed and tactical work. From there the departure for Liguria.

Motta: “Spezia grown and matured, ready for Verona”

“After the break I found the team very fit, the players available trained very well, I am happy and I have great confidence that we can make a good performance. I am fully focused on my work, every day I try to give my best to grow personally and make the team grow, in line with the club’s goals. I see the players prepared and motivated, they want to prove their worth, as of today I am 100%“. The Spezia coach Thiago Motta said at a press conference on the eve of the home championship match against Hellas Verona, scheduled for tomorrow at 2.30 pm at the ‘Picco’.” We will have to face it as always, thinking of doing our best in field to bring home a positive result. The first leg defeat was difficult to digest, it was a complicated period, with many injured players. We had started well, but they were very effective in the goal area and in the end came a heavy defeat from the point of view of the score; today we are very different, my team has grown and matured: we are ready to return to the field – he added – Championship that risks being distorted due to the different decisions in the Covid field? It is not for me to judge the situation due to Covid that we are experiencing, we are professionally trying to do our job and we will do it in the best possible way, while those in charge will take care of deciding the fate of the championship “.

About individuals, Thiago Motta highlighted that “Verde is a player who knows he can always give something more, as he has already shown. After returning from vacation I saw him in good shape, he is training very well and tomorrow he will be available for the match with Verona, ready to give his contribution either in the starting eleven or in the match in progress – he continued – Sher has always trained very well, he has improved a lot since I saw him for the first time. He never asked me to go elsewhere, if that happens, we will evaluate what will be the best solution for him and for the team. ” Finally, “as far as Kiwior is concerned, I take care of the sports part, and I saw a guy who trained very well after the holidays as he always did; when it happened off the pitch it concerns his personal life and these are situations he has evaluated the club – concluded Thiago Motta – I prefer to concentrate on the pitch and make choices regarding what I see. ”

