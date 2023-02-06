Verona-Lazio ends in a draw on the score of 1-1, the first of the two postponements on Monday of the 21st day of Serie A, played at the ‘Bentegodi’ stadium in the Verona city. To the advantage of the guests with Pedro in the 45th minute, Ngonge replies in the 51st minute. The Biancocelesti are fourth in the standings with 39 points, while Verona are 18th with 14 points.

THE MATCH – As expected, Lazio keep the ball in the game while Hellas closes and then restarts on the counterattack. The chances to score came from a set piece first with a corner from Luis Alberto who called Montipò out, then with a free-kick from Milinkovic-Savic that went just wide. In the 18th minute, however, the clearest opportunity to unlock the game belongs to the hosts with Ngonge who engages Provedel from the edge, the goalkeeper’s rebound is short and ends up on Doig’s feet who shoots high from close range.

The match ignited after 25′ with the Gialloblù creating two dangers within a minute, while Lazio replied with a blaze from Immobile who, however, kicked high from a good position. Hellas is still close to scoring with Depaoli who in the 37th minute finds the right space for a shot from the edge on which Provedel dives past. When the first half seemed destined to end 0-0, Lazio found the play that unlocked the match. To score is Pedro who receives a ball inside the area, checks and then turns in a handkerchief and almost with his back to goal beats Montipò with an unstoppable parable.

Verona got off on the right foot in the second half and immediately equalized at the first opportunity: Lazovic’s free kick cross for Ngonge’s cut who headed over Provedel. Hellas picks up the pace and nearly takes the lead twice: first Lazovic hits the crossbar from the edge, then Doig shoots at Provedel who comes out from an excellent position.

Verona continues to produce more play always looking for verticalization both in the central streets and above all on the left, while Lazio’s dribble struggles to unhinge a team that is very short, attentive and aggressive. It was always the home team that put pressure on the Biancoceleste defence, with the guests making themselves dangerous in the last minute with a heel from Zaccagni from two steps away, but the action was stopped due to a foul by Casale in an offensive projection.