Verona and Lazio draw 1-1 in the match scheduled today for the 15th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Biancocelesti, ahead in the 23rd minute with Zaccagni’s goal, were joined in the 70th minute by Henry. Lazio coached by Sarri rises to 21 points and loses the chance of getting closer to the Champions League zone of the standings. Verona is at 11 points and, at least for a few hours, leaves Cagliari alone in penultimate place. At the Bentegodi the verdict comes at the end of the match which the Romans break the deadlock with the prowess of one of the former players: Zaccagni hits the mark with a splendid back-heel, Montipò mocked and it’s 0-1 in the 23rd minute. Lazio doesn’t enchant but seems to be easily in control of the match. A disaster from Provedel was needed in the 70th minute to put Verona back on track. The Lazio goalkeeper stumbles on Ngonge’s cross, Henry thanks and scores the 1-1. Lazio pushes and finds the goal with Casale. The 2-1 was canceled out by VAR due to a foul. The hosts are left with 10 men due to Duda’s expulsion but the Scaliger fort holds. It ends 1-1.